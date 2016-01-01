Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nurse Practitioners
- FL
- Fort Myers
- Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP
Overview
Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida
Dr. Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Universal Medical Center4531 Deleon St Ste 207, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 220-5115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Institute of Preventive Medicine1275 W 47th Pl # SUITE422, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 676-2300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Accelerated Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Allergic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Climacteric Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Exertional Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Environment-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertension, Stress-Induced
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Isolated Systolic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Joint Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Labile Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Mole Removal
- View other providers who treat Monoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Neuropathic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Polyarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Portal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Renal Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Resistant Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Spondylarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Suture Removal
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Transient Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat White Coat Hypertension
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1003000720
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.