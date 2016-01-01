See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida

Dr. Hernandez works at FAMILY UNIVERSSAL MEDICAL CENTER, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Universal Medical Center
    4531 Deleon St Ste 207, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 220-5115
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Institute of Preventive Medicine
    1275 W 47th Pl # SUITE422, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 676-2300

Hospital Affiliations
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Climacteric Arthropathy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003000720
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • University of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Otniel Hernandez, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

