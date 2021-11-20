Otmaine Benassou accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Otmaine Benassou, PMHNP
Overview
Otmaine Benassou, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Otmaine Benassou works at
Locations
-
1
Staten Island Mental Health Society Inc.669 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-2225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Otmaine Benassou?
Was really listening to my concerns. Very professional. He speaks few languages .
About Otmaine Benassou, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699286559
Frequently Asked Questions
Otmaine Benassou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Otmaine Benassou works at
2 patients have reviewed Otmaine Benassou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Otmaine Benassou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Otmaine Benassou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Otmaine Benassou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.