Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Othesha Nash is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Othesha Nash works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-5807
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Othesha Nash

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932607264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Othesha Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Othesha Nash works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Othesha Nash’s profile.

    Othesha Nash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Othesha Nash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Othesha Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Othesha Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

