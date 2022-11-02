Overview

Otabek Pulatov, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Sophie Davis Biomedical Program At City College Of The City University Of New York.



Otabek Pulatov works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.