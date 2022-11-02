Otabek Pulatov, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Otabek Pulatov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Otabek Pulatov, PA-C
Overview
Otabek Pulatov, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Sophie Davis Biomedical Program At City College Of The City University Of New York.
Otabek Pulatov works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Child Psychiatry3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 577-0801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Otabek Pulatov?
Bek makes feel heard and explains conditions well. Focuses on healing and gives actionable tools for improvement.
About Otabek Pulatov, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 4 years of experience
- English, Russian and Uzbek
- 1699276618
Education & Certifications
- Sophie Davis Biomedical Program At City College Of The City University Of New York
- City College Of New York, Manhattan
Frequently Asked Questions
Otabek Pulatov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Otabek Pulatov accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Otabek Pulatov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Otabek Pulatov works at
Otabek Pulatov speaks Russian and Uzbek.
11 patients have reviewed Otabek Pulatov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Otabek Pulatov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Otabek Pulatov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Otabek Pulatov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.