Dr. Osvaldo Diaz, OD is an Optometrist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.



Dr. Diaz works at Seascape EyeCare Associates in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.