Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Optometrists / Eye Doctors
- FL
- South Miami
- Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD
Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD is an Optometrist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cabrera works at
Locations
-
1
Edward Beiner (South Miami)5817 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 647-6706
-
2
Jade Optical9549 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 591-6566Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Absent Corneal Reflex
- View other providers who treat Absolute Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Accommodative Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Adie's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Anterior Scleritis
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Binocular Vision Disorder
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blepharochalasis
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn - Eyes
- View other providers who treat Chemical Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Chemosis
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Closed-Angle Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Congenital Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Disorders
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Conjunctivitis Ligneous
- View other providers who treat Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Exams
- View other providers who treat Convergence Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy Crystalline of Schnyder
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 1
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 2
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy, Avellino Type
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2
- View other providers who treat Corneal Dystrophy, Juvenile Epithelial of Meesmann
- View other providers who treat Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 1
- View other providers who treat Corneal Flash Burns
- View other providers who treat Corneal Scar
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Cystoid Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Eye Care
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Macular Degeneration Management
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Episcleritis
- View other providers who treat Esophoria
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Exophoria
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Exudative Retinal Detachment
- View other providers who treat Exudative Retinopathy, Familial
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Eye Drops
- View other providers who treat Eye Exams for Glasses
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Eye Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Eye Movement Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Muscle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Palsy
- View other providers who treat Eye Paresis
- View other providers who treat Eye Strain
- View other providers who treat Eye Trauma
- View other providers who treat Eyebrow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyeglasses
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Eczema
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Growth
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Flashes
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Fourth Nerve Palsy
- View other providers who treat Ghost Cell Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Associated With Systemic Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to
- View other providers who treat Hazy Vision
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iritis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Meibomian Gland Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Meibomitis
- View other providers who treat Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment
- View other providers who treat Myopia, Type 6
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye)
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment
- View other providers who treat Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Ocular Vaccinia
- View other providers who treat Optic Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Optic Atrophy 1
- View other providers who treat Optic Nerve Disorder
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Orbital Diseases
- View other providers who treat Orbital Fracture
- View other providers who treat Papilledema
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Photokeratitis
- View other providers who treat Photophobia
- View other providers who treat Photosensitivity
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Posterior Vitreous Detachment
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Pseudophakia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Artery Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Edema
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment
- View other providers who treat Scleritis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Severe Myopia
- View other providers who treat Sixth Nerve Palsy
- View other providers who treat Soft Contact Lenses
- View other providers who treat Solar Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Steroid-Induced Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Subconjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Third Nerve Palsy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Traction Detachment of Retina
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Uveitic Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Uveitis
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Vision Loss
- View other providers who treat Visual Aura
- View other providers who treat Visual Disturbance
- View other providers who treat Visual Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Loss
- View other providers who treat Visual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Detachment
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Xerosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabrera?
I was very impressed with his knowledge and professionalism. He is honest and a wonderful optometrist. Would definitely reccomend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD
- Optometry
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487002168
Education & Certifications
- Aran Eye Associates
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabrera works at
Dr. Cabrera speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.