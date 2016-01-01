Dr. Tanaka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oscar Tanaka, PHD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Tanaka, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3330 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 230, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 999-2702
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanaka?
About Dr. Oscar Tanaka, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1205057114
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanaka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.