Dr. Presas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oscar Presas Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Oscar Presas Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Plano, TX.
Dr. Presas Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Martin Chiropractic Clinic1212 Coit Rd Ste 101, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 867-1500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Presas Jr?
About Dr. Oscar Presas Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942312657
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Presas Jr works at
Dr. Presas Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Presas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Presas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.