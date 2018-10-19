Osayande Omoregie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Osayande Omoregie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Osayande Omoregie, PA-C
Overview
Osayande Omoregie, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
Osayande Omoregie works at
Locations
Interventional Pain Center - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 972-1100Monday7:15am - 6:00pmTuesday7:15am - 6:00pmWednesday7:15am - 6:00pmThursday7:15am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always seen at appointment time, great care and service by Osa and staff.
About Osayande Omoregie, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942605779
Osayande Omoregie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Osayande Omoregie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Osayande Omoregie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Osayande Omoregie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Osayande Omoregie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Osayande Omoregie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Osayande Omoregie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.