Osayande Omoregie, PA-C

Osayande Omoregie, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Osayande Omoregie, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN. 

Osayande Omoregie works at Interventional Pain Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Center - Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 972-1100
    Monday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Always seen at appointment time, great care and service by Osa and staff.
    Nashville, TN — Oct 19, 2018
    Photo: Osayande Omoregie, PA-C
    About Osayande Omoregie, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942605779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Osayande Omoregie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Osayande Omoregie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Osayande Omoregie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Osayande Omoregie works at Interventional Pain Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Osayande Omoregie’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Osayande Omoregie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Osayande Omoregie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Osayande Omoregie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Osayande Omoregie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.