Dr. Osamede Odiase, OD

Optometry
3 (2)
Dr. Osamede Odiase, OD is an Optometrist in Chico, CA. 

Dr. Odiase works at Vision Center 30-2044 in Chico, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vision Center 30-2044
    2044 Forest Ave, Chico, CA 95928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 899-8175
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2016
    Very thorough, listens intently to patients. Always remembers patient's name, family status, etc.
    sagelilliad in Chico, Ca — Feb 08, 2016
    About Dr. Osamede Odiase, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891983219
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Odiase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Odiase works at Vision Center 30-2044 in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Odiase’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Odiase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odiase.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odiase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odiase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

