Orna Guralnik, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Orna Guralnik, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Orna Guralnik works at Lafayette Psychology, SoHo, Manhattan, NY in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soho Center for Travel Health
    270 Lafayette St Ste 1209, New York, NY 10012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 219-2917

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Orna Guralnik, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386669927
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Orna Guralnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Orna Guralnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Orna Guralnik works at Lafayette Psychology, SoHo, Manhattan, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Orna Guralnik’s profile.

Orna Guralnik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Orna Guralnik.

