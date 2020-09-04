Orlando Gil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Orlando Gil, ARNP
Overview
Orlando Gil, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Orlando Gil works at
Locations
Kendall orthopedic11760 SW 40th St Ste 722, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 591-1887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Orlando Gil, ARNP listened to my questions and concerns and informed me of my condition and explained in detail to help me understand. He is very welcoming and friendly. I didn't feel rushed.
About Orlando Gil, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982135042
Orlando Gil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Orlando Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Orlando Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Orlando Gil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Orlando Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Orlando Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.