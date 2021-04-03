Oren Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Oren Hernandez, CAP
Overview
Oren Hernandez, CAP is a Counselor in Coral Springs, FL.
Oren Hernandez works at
Locations
Counseling & Psychotherapy Cnt. of Coral Springs1515 N University Dr Ste 206, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 753-1552
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Oren Hernandez?
Dr Hernandez is probably the best therapist in florida. He is an excellent provider for bereavement counseling following death of a child! Highly recommend with five stars
About Oren Hernandez, CAP
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1083745301
Frequently Asked Questions
Oren Hernandez accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Oren Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Oren Hernandez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Oren Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Oren Hernandez.
