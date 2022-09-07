See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA. 

Dr. Johnson works at Atlas Psychological Family Counseling & Wellness Services, INC. in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlas Psychological Family Counseling & Wellness
    1513 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 526-4673

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Behavioral Disorders
Eating Disorders
Addiction
Behavioral Disorders
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

    Sep 07, 2022
    I’ve been in treatment with Dr. Johnson for quite some time now. She has guided me through some of the most difficult situations in my life. She’s compassionate, and shows so much empathy and concern with what you’re going through. She has been a true blessing in my life and I would highly recommend her if you’re struggling in any way. She will definitely help you understand and will guide you with expert advice.
    Pat — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

    Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD.

    About Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053328849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Atlas Psychological Family Counseling & Wellness Services, INC. in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.