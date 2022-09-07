Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Atlas Psychological Family Counseling & Wellness1513 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 526-4673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been in treatment with Dr. Johnson for quite some time now. She has guided me through some of the most difficult situations in my life. She’s compassionate, and shows so much empathy and concern with what you’re going through. She has been a true blessing in my life and I would highly recommend her if you’re struggling in any way. She will definitely help you understand and will guide you with expert advice.
About Dr. Orchid Johnson, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
- 1053328849
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson speaks Persian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
