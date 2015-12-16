Ona Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ona Graham, PSY
Overview
Ona Graham, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Columbus, GA.
Ona Graham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ona Graham Psy D PC1443 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 317-2163
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ona Graham?
She is an amazing doctor. She actually listens to you as a person and doesn't push her own beliefs on you. I would highly recommend her.
About Ona Graham, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1578597126
Frequently Asked Questions
Ona Graham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ona Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ona Graham works at
10 patients have reviewed Ona Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ona Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ona Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ona Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.