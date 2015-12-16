See All Neuropsychologists in Columbus, GA
Ona Graham, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Columbus, GA. 

Ona Graham works at Ona Graham Psy D PC in Columbus, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ona Graham Psy D PC
    1443 17th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 317-2163
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2015
    She is an amazing doctor. She actually listens to you as a person and doesn't push her own beliefs on you. I would highly recommend her.
    none in Columbus, ga — Dec 16, 2015
    About Ona Graham, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578597126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ona Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ona Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ona Graham works at Ona Graham Psy D PC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Ona Graham’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Ona Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ona Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ona Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ona Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

