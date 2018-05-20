Dr. Okhowat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omid Okhowat, DC
Dr. Omid Okhowat, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA.
Omar Mora Colon A Medical Corp.6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 405, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 933-3357
Dr. Okhowat is one of the few Doctors you will meet your lifetime that is truly caring. He provides expert knowledge and care to ensure you achieve wellness by the time your therapy sessions are complete. I trust him enough to continue visiting his practice and have recommended my family and friends to him too.
About Dr. Omid Okhowat, DC
Dr. Okhowat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okhowat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okhowat.
