Omar Ali, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Omar Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Omar Ali, LCSW
Overview
Omar Ali, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Omar Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy833 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Omar Ali?
About Omar Ali, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1982369450
Frequently Asked Questions
Omar Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Omar Ali works at
3 patients have reviewed Omar Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Omar Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Omar Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Omar Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.