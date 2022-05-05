Olynda Mileon-Etuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Olynda Mileon-Etuk, MPH
Overview
Olynda Mileon-Etuk, MPH is a Physician Assistant in Rockford, IL.
Olynda Mileon-Etuk works at
Locations
Crusaders Central Clinic Association1200 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102 Directions (815) 490-1600
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My 84 year old grandmother went in to see olynda for some Abdominal pain. Come to find out my grandma haven’t had and bowel movement for few days. Olynda was very responsive to her needs and explained to my grandma what she should do /purchase to help with the pain she has been feeling for a few days. For something so minor olynda spent the time and made my grandma felt heard and explained what we should be doing moving forward so we don’t run into this incident again. Thank you!
About Olynda Mileon-Etuk, MPH
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396216354
Frequently Asked Questions
Olynda Mileon-Etuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Olynda Mileon-Etuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olynda Mileon-Etuk.
