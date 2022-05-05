See All Physicians Assistants in Rockford, IL
Olynda Mileon-Etuk, MPH

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Olynda Mileon-Etuk, MPH is a Physician Assistant in Rockford, IL. 

Olynda Mileon-Etuk works at Crusader Community Health in Rockford, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crusaders Central Clinic Association
    1200 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 490-1600
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2022
    My 84 year old grandmother went in to see olynda for some Abdominal pain. Come to find out my grandma haven’t had and bowel movement for few days. Olynda was very responsive to her needs and explained to my grandma what she should do /purchase to help with the pain she has been feeling for a few days. For something so minor olynda spent the time and made my grandma felt heard and explained what we should be doing moving forward so we don’t run into this incident again. Thank you!
    Tali — May 05, 2022
    About Olynda Mileon-Etuk, MPH

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396216354
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olynda Mileon-Etuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olynda Mileon-Etuk works at Crusader Community Health in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Olynda Mileon-Etuk’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Olynda Mileon-Etuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olynda Mileon-Etuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olynda Mileon-Etuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olynda Mileon-Etuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

