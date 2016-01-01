See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Oluwabukola Faba

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Oluwabukola Faba is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Oluwabukola Faba works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza
    1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 407-1383
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Oluwabukola Faba

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245644640
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Oluwabukola Faba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Oluwabukola Faba works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Oluwabukola Faba’s profile.

    Oluwabukola Faba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Oluwabukola Faba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Oluwabukola Faba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Oluwabukola Faba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

