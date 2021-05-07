Overview

Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Olivia Snodgrass works at East Texas Vascular Associates in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.