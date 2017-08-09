Olivia Odom, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Odom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olivia Odom, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Olivia Odom, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Olivia Odom works at
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach MD3385 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 691-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Olivia Odom?
Such a wonderful and caring FNP-C. Every visit I have with her has been so pleasant. She cares and remembers all of our conversations about my health. I can honestly say I wouldn't be where I am physically and mentally without her guidance. She ask lots of questions to find underlying health issues and will work non stop to find a solution.
About Olivia Odom, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093162893
Frequently Asked Questions
Olivia Odom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Olivia Odom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olivia Odom works at
3 patients have reviewed Olivia Odom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Odom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Odom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Odom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.