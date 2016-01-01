See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Olivia Carriger, ACNP Icon-share Share Profile

Olivia Carriger, ACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Olivia Carriger, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Olivia Carriger works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington
    1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-2990
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Olivia Carriger?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Olivia Carriger, ACNP
    How would you rate your experience with Olivia Carriger, ACNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Olivia Carriger to family and friends

    Olivia Carriger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Olivia Carriger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olivia Carriger, ACNP.

    About Olivia Carriger, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063925923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olivia Carriger, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Carriger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olivia Carriger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Olivia Carriger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Carriger works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Olivia Carriger’s profile.

    Olivia Carriger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Carriger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Carriger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Carriger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.