Olivia McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Olivia McDonald
Overview
Olivia McDonald is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA.
Olivia McDonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Olivia McDonald, NP706 W 15th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 338-2596
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Olivia McDonald?
I love Olivia! Her knowledge is vast and her bedside manner is so warm and friendly, I would never see anyone else !
About Olivia McDonald
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023649746
Frequently Asked Questions
Olivia McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olivia McDonald works at
3 patients have reviewed Olivia McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.