Olivia Huntzinger

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Olivia Huntzinger is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Olivia Huntzinger works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Focus Mental Health Solutions
    3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 790-2701
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Shes great and listens to your concerns. Excited to try new meds and hope I am able to finally sleep better.
    Photo: Olivia Huntzinger
    About Olivia Huntzinger

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508322868
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olivia Huntzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Huntzinger works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Olivia Huntzinger’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Olivia Huntzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Huntzinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Huntzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Huntzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

