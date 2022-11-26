Olivia Clelland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Olivia Clelland, PA
Overview
Olivia Clelland, PA is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC.
Olivia Clelland works at
Locations
Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-3241
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Olivia is very knowledgeable on a wide range of medical issues and is both caring and competent in her exams, discussions and actions. She explains things very well and is an active listener to gain information. We are happy to have her on our medical provider team.
About Olivia Clelland, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548873433
Frequently Asked Questions
Olivia Clelland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olivia Clelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Olivia Clelland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Clelland.
