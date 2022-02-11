Oliver Heinle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Oliver Heinle, PA-C
Overview
Oliver Heinle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA.
Oliver Heinle works at
Locations
NAPC Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 442-1911Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Oliver’s records are always up to date! He looks at current meds, past visits and updates any new information immediately. Patiently listens and never makes you feel he is rushed!
About Oliver Heinle, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942283460
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Oliver Heinle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Oliver Heinle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Oliver Heinle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Oliver Heinle.
