Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olga Parker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Olga Parker, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Portland, OR.
Dr. Parker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lutheran Community Services Northwest605 Se Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97214 Directions (503) 231-7480
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
About Dr. Olga Parker, PHD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1861563157
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.