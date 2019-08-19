See All Nurse Practitioners in Chula Vista, CA
Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chula Vista, CA. 

Olga Navarrete-Mote works at Coastal Endocrinology Group in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Coastal Endocrinology Group
    340 Fourth Ave Ste 7A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 691-0388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Menopause
Obesity
Diabetes
Menopause
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Olga Navarrete-Mote?

Aug 19, 2019
Olga navarette is very friendly, I am happy I saw her, she is understanding, good listener,thorough, professional, and caring. Thank you, Olga,
Ursula in Chula vista, CA — Aug 19, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Olga Navarrete-Mote to family and friends

Olga Navarrete-Mote's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Olga Navarrete-Mote

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C.

About Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1588132344
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of San Diego Hahn School Of Nursing
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Navarrete-Mote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Olga Navarrete-Mote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Olga Navarrete-Mote works at Coastal Endocrinology Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Olga Navarrete-Mote’s profile.

Olga Navarrete-Mote has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Navarrete-Mote.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Navarrete-Mote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Navarrete-Mote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Olga Navarrete-Mote, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.