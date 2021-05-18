Dr. Olga Linares, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Linares, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Linares, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in South Miami, FL.

Locations
1
Olga Linares, Psy.D.7900 SW 57th Ave Ste 12, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 542-8189
2
Linares Group9055 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 542-8188
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would recommend Dr. Linares. She’s an excellent Doctor. Talking to her is like talking to a trusted friend. I feel blessed she was recommended to me.
About Dr. Olga Linares, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144384124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linares has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linares accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Linares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.