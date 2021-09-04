Olga Gaskins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Gaskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olga Gaskins, PA-C
Olga Gaskins, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY.
Hudson Dermatology Fishkill969 Main St Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-7730
Hudson Dermatology Poughkeepsie29 Fox St Ste 400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-2350
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
I am very pleased with my visit to Ms Gaskins. Before I saw her, I visited 2 other physicians about my condition but we’re not able to tell me what was going on. She was able to provide a correct prognosis on my first visit. Now I’m on the right track for treatment and can finally see relief in the near future. She listened very carefully, showed compassion, and made me feel at ease. She has gained my trust and I strongly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Olga Gaskins, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Olga Gaskins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Olga Gaskins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olga Gaskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Olga Gaskins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Gaskins.
