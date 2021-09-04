See All Dermatologists in Fishkill, NY
Olga Gaskins, PA-C

Dermatology
Overview

Olga Gaskins, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. 

Olga Gaskins works at Hudson Dermatology in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hudson Dermatology Fishkill
    969 Main St Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-7730
    Hudson Dermatology Poughkeepsie
    29 Fox St Ste 400, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 473-2350
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 04, 2021
    I am very pleased with my visit to Ms Gaskins. Before I saw her, I visited 2 other physicians about my condition but we’re not able to tell me what was going on. She was able to provide a correct prognosis on my first visit. Now I’m on the right track for treatment and can finally see relief in the near future. She listened very carefully, showed compassion, and made me feel at ease. She has gained my trust and I strongly recommend her to my family and friends.
    — Sep 04, 2021
    About Olga Gaskins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114335171
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olga Gaskins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Gaskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olga Gaskins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Olga Gaskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Olga Gaskins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Gaskins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Gaskins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Gaskins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

