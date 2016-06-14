See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Olga Dorlon, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Olga Dorlon, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Olga Dorlon, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson.

Olga Dorlon works at Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
10 (76)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada - SW
    8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 366-1268
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Olga Dorlon?

    Jun 14, 2016
    I was seen by Olga and she is wonderful. She has a very comforting demeanor, she listened very carefully to all my questions and concerns and was very knowledgeable in her answers. I thoroughly trust all her suggestions and decisions she makes regarding my care.
    Peri McSween in Las Vegas, NV — Jun 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Olga Dorlon, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Olga Dorlon, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Olga Dorlon to family and friends

    Olga Dorlon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Olga Dorlon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olga Dorlon, PA.

    About Olga Dorlon, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659694826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olga Dorlon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Dorlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olga Dorlon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Olga Dorlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olga Dorlon works at Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Olga Dorlon’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Olga Dorlon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Dorlon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Dorlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Dorlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Olga Dorlon, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.