Oleg Fabrikant, LAC
Overview
Oleg Fabrikant, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New York, NY.
Oleg Fabrikant works at
Locations
Integrative Health and Wellbeing436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 697-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is very knowledgeable and helpful. He helped with my chronic pain and illness. While he is very popular and it is difficult to get an appointment it is possible to make 3 appointments at a time and to be on his waitlist. The facility is lovely and it is reassuring to be part of a first class hospital.
About Oleg Fabrikant, LAC
- Acupuncture
- English
- 1104944685
