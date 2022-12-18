See All Acupuncturists in New York, NY
Oleg Fabrikant, LAC is an Acupuncturist in New York, NY. 

Oleg Fabrikant works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Health and Wellbeing
    436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 697-0246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr is very knowledgeable and helpful. He helped with my chronic pain and illness. While he is very popular and it is difficult to get an appointment it is possible to make 3 appointments at a time and to be on his waitlist. The facility is lovely and it is reassuring to be part of a first class hospital.
    — Dec 18, 2022
    About Oleg Fabrikant, LAC

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104944685
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Oleg Fabrikant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Oleg Fabrikant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Oleg Fabrikant works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. View the full address on Oleg Fabrikant’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Oleg Fabrikant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Oleg Fabrikant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Oleg Fabrikant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Oleg Fabrikant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

