Olayinka Aramide, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Olayinka Aramide, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Olayinka Aramide, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, NJ. 

Olayinka Aramide works at Mount Carmel Guild Outpatient in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Carmel Guild Outpatient
    58 Freeman St, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 207-3805
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Olayinka Aramide, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104168699
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

