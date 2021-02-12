See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Olayinka Ajomagberin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Olayinka Ajomagberin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Olayinka Ajomagberin works at Jai Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Jai Medical Center
    5010 York Rd Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 433-2200

Feb 12, 2021
I love MY DOCTOR I have been goin to her for years now she is soooooo helpful so nice I feel good seeing her she has a beautiful Spirit and she is also a beautiful person and I recommend anyone to her I love my doctor and she is the best doctor I Eva had ????????
Marques Edmonds — Feb 12, 2021
About Olayinka Ajomagberin, FNP-C

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1447808613
Olayinka Ajomagberin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Olayinka Ajomagberin works at Jai Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Olayinka Ajomagberin’s profile.

Olayinka Ajomagberin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olayinka Ajomagberin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olayinka Ajomagberin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olayinka Ajomagberin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

