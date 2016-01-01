Olapeju Popoola, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olapeju Popoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olapeju Popoola, PA-C
Olapeju Popoola, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shallotte, NC.
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Brunswick204 SMITH AVE, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 255-5684
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- English, Yoruba
- Female
- 1194274480
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Olapeju Popoola speaks Yoruba.
