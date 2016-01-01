See All Psychiatrists in Shallotte, NC
Olapeju Popoola, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Olapeju Popoola works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Brunswick
    204 SMITH AVE, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5684
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Olapeju Popoola, PA-C

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Yoruba
    • Female
    • 1194274480
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

