Olanike Idowu, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olanike Idowu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olanike Idowu, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Olanike Idowu, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Danbury, CT.
Olanike Idowu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy83 Wooster Hts Ste 125, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 244-8379Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Olanike Idowu?
About Olanike Idowu, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1356818421
Frequently Asked Questions
Olanike Idowu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olanike Idowu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olanike Idowu works at
Olanike Idowu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olanike Idowu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olanike Idowu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olanike Idowu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.