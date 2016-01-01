Oksana Trotska is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Oksana Trotska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Oksana Trotska
Offers telehealth
Overview
Oksana Trotska is a Nurse Practitioner in Troy, MI.
Oksana Trotska works at
Locations
Metro Medical Practice PC2891 E Maple Rd Ste 102, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 524-9085
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Oksana Trotska
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124426911
Frequently Asked Questions
Oksana Trotska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Oksana Trotska accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Oksana Trotska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Oksana Trotska works at
3 patients have reviewed Oksana Trotska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Oksana Trotska.
