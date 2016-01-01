See All Physical Therapists in Houston, TX
Okon Antia

Physical Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Okon Antia is a Physical Therapist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.

Okon Antia works at Results Physiotherapy in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Results Physiotherapy
    10100 Katy Fwy Ste 170, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7364
    Motion Physical Medicine Wellness PLLC
    15750 Tuckerton Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7363
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    About Okon Antia

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811412471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
