Ognjenka Zanko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ognjenka Zanko
Overview
Ognjenka Zanko is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ.
Ognjenka Zanko works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Eyecare Associates PA275 Forest Ave Ste 115, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 986-0202
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ognjenka Zanko?
Dr. Zanko is a phenomenal optometrist. She is beautiful, kind, and really listens to your concerns and takes time to answer your questions. Highly knowledgeable and thorough. You and your eyes will be in good hands. I have been going to her for over 4 years....and can definitely say she is the best optometrist!
About Ognjenka Zanko
- Optometry
- English
- 1700333291
Frequently Asked Questions
Ognjenka Zanko accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ognjenka Zanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ognjenka Zanko works at
5 patients have reviewed Ognjenka Zanko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ognjenka Zanko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ognjenka Zanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ognjenka Zanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.