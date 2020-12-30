See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Paramus, NJ
Ognjenka Zanko

Optometry
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ognjenka Zanko is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. 

Ognjenka Zanko works at Professional Eyecare Associates PA in Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Eyecare Associates PA
    275 Forest Ave Ste 115, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 986-0202
    5.0
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr. Zanko is a phenomenal optometrist. She is beautiful, kind, and really listens to your concerns and takes time to answer your questions. Highly knowledgeable and thorough. You and your eyes will be in good hands. I have been going to her for over 4 years....and can definitely say she is the best optometrist!
    Dec 30, 2020
    About Ognjenka Zanko

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700333291
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ognjenka Zanko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ognjenka Zanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ognjenka Zanko works at Professional Eyecare Associates PA in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Ognjenka Zanko’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ognjenka Zanko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ognjenka Zanko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ognjenka Zanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ognjenka Zanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

