Odilie Reinosa, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Odilie Reinosa, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Odilie Reinosa works at
Arturo R Logrono MD PA1 SW 129th Ave Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 430-9898
I have been very pleased with Odelie; she has been very professional, knowledgeable, attentive, and patient. I am especially pleased with her responsiveness in that when I call her she will immediately call back. She is the best!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023170008
5 patients have reviewed Odilie Reinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Odilie Reinosa.
