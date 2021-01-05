See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Odette Fisher-Glover works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Three Rivers Medical Associates - Forest Drive Office
    3700 Forest Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 799-1922
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2021
    FNP Glover is hands down the best. She is thorough and listens to her patients. She actually takes the time to sit with you and talk about life. She'll listen for little things like diet, stress, etc and address it. She also goes over the charts with you and includes you in conversation. Any brochure or website recommendation she has given me, she explained why and what to do. You can tell she loves her job and provides the best care.
    BB — Jan 05, 2021
    About Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053398792
