Dr. Octavio Espinoza, DC
Overview
Dr. Octavio Espinoza, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Locations
Espinoza Family Chiropractic Center8500 SW 8th St Ste 222, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (786) 558-8075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- All Care Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinoza?
The best Se in town!! Very knowledgeable and courteous, takes his tone with you!!! Love him
About Dr. Octavio Espinoza, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1912339953
Education & Certifications
- Florida Chiropractic Sociaty
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Excelsior College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinoza accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.