Octavian Mihai, PA-C

Pain Management
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Octavian Mihai, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.

Octavian Mihai works at Mihai Medical, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Octavian Mihai RPA, P.C.
    245 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 300-0000
  2. 2
    Mihai Medical, P.C.
    881 W Baxter Dr # 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 300-2359
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Octavian Mihai, PA-C

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1649626078
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Yale School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • New York University, New York, New York
Frequently Asked Questions

Octavian Mihai, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Octavian Mihai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Octavian Mihai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Octavian Mihai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Octavian Mihai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Octavian Mihai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Octavian Mihai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Octavian Mihai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

