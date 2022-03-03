See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Obot Obot, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Obot Obot, MSN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Obot Obot, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Obot Obot works at Buffalo Psychiatric Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Psychiatric Center
    400 Forest Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 221-4500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Woodbridge Psychiatry
    680 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 302-3200
    Monday
    9:00pm - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00pm - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00pm - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00pm - 10:00pm
    Friday
    9:00pm - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 10:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Independent Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Obot Obot?

    Mar 03, 2022
    Thank you you snd your wife been a blessing
    Rosemarie johnston — Mar 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Obot Obot, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Obot Obot, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Obot Obot to family and friends

    Obot Obot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Obot Obot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Obot Obot, MSN.

    About Obot Obot, MSN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861711467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Buffalo Psych Ctr
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • D'Youville College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Obot Obot, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Obot Obot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Obot Obot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Obot Obot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Obot Obot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Obot Obot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Obot Obot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Obot Obot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Obot Obot, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.