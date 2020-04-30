Obinna Ezealor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Obinna Ezealor
Overview
Obinna Ezealor is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ.
Obinna Ezealor works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Behavioral Health1691 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1688
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Obinna Ezealor?
Dr. Obinna is very compassionate and a great listener. Highly recommended!!
About Obinna Ezealor
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487164190
Frequently Asked Questions
Obinna Ezealor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Obinna Ezealor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Obinna Ezealor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Obinna Ezealor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Obinna Ezealor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Obinna Ezealor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.