Dr. Obaid Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Obaid Rehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Obaid Rehman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Rehman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Care Bluffton1101 Lexington Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehman?
About Dr. Obaid Rehman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1942866736
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.