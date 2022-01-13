Nyiema Carter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nyiema Carter
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nyiema Carter is a Clinical Psychologist in Carson, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 335 E Albertoni St Ste 200-722, Carson, CA 90746 Directions (310) 738-9271
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carter makes therapy very easy and approachable while helping me build myself up and untangle a lot of past traumas. She's accessible and has made me feel welcome during every session we've had.
About Nyiema Carter
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
