Nwamaka Ngumezi, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Overview

Nwamaka Ngumezi, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Nwamaka Ngumezi works at LIVE OAK COUNSELING CENTER in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Live Oak Counseling Center
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 815, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 520-7575

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 01, 2020
Very intelligent and takes time to listen to you! She really cares about your well-being
Brenda — Jun 01, 2020
About Nwamaka Ngumezi, PMHNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1114495983
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nwamaka Ngumezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nwamaka Ngumezi works at LIVE OAK COUNSELING CENTER in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Nwamaka Ngumezi’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Nwamaka Ngumezi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nwamaka Ngumezi.

