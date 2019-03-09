Dr. Thierry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norrette Thierry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Norrette Thierry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Dr. Thierry works at
Locations
-
1
Orange Coast Psychological Associates PC10061 Talbert Ave Ste 200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 965-3622
-
2
Norrette Thierry, Ph.D16168 Beach Blvd Ste 241, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 655-1990Monday9:15am - 1:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The day I came into Dr Thierry’s office, I was a mess. My life, my heart, my self confidence, everything was messy. Dr Thierry has helped me found my confidence and strengthen me up. She made me a stronger person and by that, I was able to make better decisions in my life. I started to learn the power of self love and started to appreciated myself more. After a few short months of seeing her, my life has changed a lot in the most positive way. She also helped to save my marriage but only with th
About Dr. Norrette Thierry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063445609
