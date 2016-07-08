Dr. Fried has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman Fried, PHD
Dr. Norman Fried, PHD is a Psychologist in Manhasset, NY.
- 1 444 Community Dr Ste 304, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 891-6949
We're so grateful our pediatrician recommended Dr. Fried for our son who suffers with severe anxiety & other issues. Dr. Fried is bright, kind, & genuinely concerned for the well being of our child and our family.With Dr. Fried, our son has made progress beyond our expectations. We have learned so much about how to help our child, ourselves and our family. Dr. Fried is bright, professional and someone we trust. We've seen several doctors before finally finding a great one! Highly recommend.
- Psychology
- English
- 1992958557
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.